Watch Acharya Lokesh Muni talk about importance of simple living during COVID-19 pandemic

Shvetambar Jain Guru, Acharya Lokesh Muni, talks about the importance of simple living during the time of coronavirus pandemic. Awarded by Ambassador of Peace, he explains that there is no need to get scared of it but make changes in your lifestyle that help fight the deadly COVID-19.

The Jain saint explains that nature has found a way to heal itself and has made human beings realize that they need to change their lifestyle and be considerate about nature. He says that our lifestyle should involve patience and the ability to co-exist. He stresses the importance of becoming eco-friendly in every way.

Talking about the stress and panic this novel coronavirus has created among the people, Acharya Lokesh Muni says that panic is not the solution but building a stronger immunity is. He suggests switching to yoga and meditation to build a healthier body to boost immunity and battle the COVID-19. he also asks followers to lead a healthy life by eating healthy so that everyone is able to battle the infection. He says drinking warm water and performing Pranayam should become a practice. Now that unlock 1.0 has come under force, Acharya says that people should prepare themselves to fight the battle against COVID-19.

He says that going back to normal life is important but keeping in mind the changing ways of living. He says that one needs to pray in solitude and encourage each other for a better life. According to the Jain dharm, Acharya explains that everyone should follow simple eating and high thinking. He stresses that people should opt for vegetarianism and lead a simple life. He says that what we eat is related to how we think. The nutrition that is found in the non-vegetarian diet is also available in the vegetarian diet.

