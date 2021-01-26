Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEFENCEDIRECTEDUCATION Happy Republic Day 2021: Why it is celebrated? History, Importance, Story Behind It

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 in India, since 1950 to commemorate the Indian Constitution replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. As we celebrate our 72nd Republic Day today, let us know why the day is celebrated, its significance, and importance.

Republic Day History

India obtained its independence on 15 August 1947 though the nation did not have a permanent constitution, instead the country was functional on the laws that were based on the modified colonial Government of India Act 1935. On 29 August 1947, a resolution was moved for the appointment of Drafting Committee for the development of a permanent constitution with Dr B R Ambedkar as chairman. The first draft of the constitution was submitted by the committee to the Constituent Assembly on 4 November 1947.

The Assembly met for 166 days, spread over a period of two years, 11 months and 18 days in sessions open to public before adopting the Constitution. After many contemplations and modifications finally on January 24th the 308 members of the Assembly signed two hand-written copies of the document each in Hindi and English. And two days later histroy was created. The Constitution of India came into effect on Republic Day, ie January 26th, 1950. On this day, India was declared as the Purna Swaraj Country.

Republic Day Significance

Each year official Republic day celebrations take place in the capital, Delhi at the Rajpath before the President of India. On this day, ceremonious parades by various regiments of Indian army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces march on the Rajpath. People from all around the country gather to witness the diversity and rich heritage of our country. On the eve of Republic Day, the President of India distributes Padma Awards i.e Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree to the civilians of India every year.

To mark the closing of Republic day celebrations the Beating Retreat ceremony is held on the evening of 29 January, the third day after Republic Day. The three wings of the military, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force band's perform on this day.