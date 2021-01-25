Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Republic Day 2021: Wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, quotes, photos, Facebook, WhatsApp status

72nd Republic Day is finally here! If there's still someone who doesn't know why we celebrate January 26 every year, here it goes. Our country became a 'sovereign democratic republic' and our constitution came into force on this day in 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. This day holds a special significance in the hearts of the Indians as many reach out to the Rajpath in the capital city of New Delhi where the Republic Day parade takes place. Well, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the farmers' protest, the situation and the celebration will be slightly different.

Talking about the general routine of the celebration, year after year, we've been witnessing the President taking the salute as the head of the country from the contingents of police and armed forces at the India Gate. The Indian National Flag gets unfurled followed by 21 gun salutes and marching of regiments. Foreign dignitaries, guests, and delegates are also invited to witness the cultural beauty and military might of the country. Besides tableaux and parade, gallantry awards are also awarded to those who demonstrated immense bravery, thus inspiring us to be selfless.

It is a day of pride for all the Indians and therefore wishing your near and dear ones on social media become crucial. This is the reason why we've brought forth the wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages which you can send your family & friends on Republic Day 2021.

Happy Republic Day 2021 Quotes & Greetings:

Happy Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp and Facebook Messages:

India is the song we must sing. India is the dream we must realize. Happy Republic Day.

This year, let’s pledge to keep the country clean and people safe. Happy Republic Day!

Rocky terrains, mesmerizing hills, enchanting beaches, enthralling deserts, pristine backwaters and wonderful people. India as we know it! Happy Republic Day.

Let us bow our heads in gratitude and resect for the numerous sacrifices our freedom fighters made for us. Vande Mataram!

The world will respect us only if we keep our heads high and take pride in the fact that we are Indians. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp and Facebook HD Images:

