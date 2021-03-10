Happy Mahashivratri 2021: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Happy Mahashivratri 2021

One of the most important Hindu festivals -- Mahashivratri 2021, is on March 11th. On this day, married and unmarried women observe fast for a happy married life and please Lord Shiva by offering milk, fruits, and other things. The day is considered to be very auspicious and it is said that all the wishes come true if you pray to the Lord wholeheartedly. The day comes with a number of mythological stories. While some Puranas suggest that on this day, Lord Shiva drank poison to save the earth which made his throat blue, others believe that this day marks the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

This day brings happiness, prosperity, and success in life and Lord Shiva bestows his blessings on everyone. If you are away from your loved ones on this auspicious day, here are the best wishes, quotes, HD Wallpapers, Facebook status and WhatsApp messages to send them.

Mahashivratri 2021 Wishes and quotes

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties. Wishing you and your family happy mahashivratri

This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.

May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious night of Maha Shivratri and feel Lord Shiva's divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family ahead of Maha Shivratri.

May Shiva bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity

Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

May all your wishes come true, and hope Lord Shiva’s blessings remain with you always

May Bhole Nath guide you and your family all your life! Sending you my best wishes on the special ocassion of Maha Shivaratri

May the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Shiv Ji Ka Tyohaar Aaaya Hai, Anginat Ullas Laya Hai, Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki, Bhole Baba Ka Ashish Chhaaya Hai

Mahashivratri 2021 HD Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MERE_MAHADEV_MERE_AARADHY Happy Mahashivratri 2021: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HUM_HAI_UTTARAKHANDI Happy Mahashivratri 2021: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MERE_MAHADEV_MERE_AARADHY Happy Mahashivratri 2021: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MERE_MAHADEV_MERE_AARADHY Happy Mahashivratri 2021: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages