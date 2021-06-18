Father's Day 2021: Why do we celebrate it? Know history and significance of the day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June in most parts of the world. This year Father’s Day will be observed on 20 June 2021. The day is observed annually to recognise the contribution of fathers and their importance in the lives of their children. International Father’s Day is all about honouring the joys of fatherhood and the bond shared.

History of Father's Day

As per reports, the celebration of Father’s Day started in the United States (US). However, it is only in the last few years that it gained a lot of prominence in India as well. Reportedly, Father’s Day was first proposed by Sonora Smart Dodd in the USA. She and her five siblings were raised by their father - civil war veteran William Jackson Smart. Considering her father's love and dedication to the family, she requested a day dedicated to fathers just like Mother's Day. The day was finally celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

The first Father’s Day was celebrated on 19 June 1910. Later in 1972, President of the US Richard Nixon declared Father's Day as a national holiday.

Not every country celebrated father's day on the same day

While most of the world celebrates the special day on the 3rd Sunday of June, not all countries observe it on the same date. Countries including Portugal, Spain, Croatia and Italy observe Father’s Day on 19 March, whereas, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea observe it in the month of September.

Significance of Father's Day

Father's Day is a celebration honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. Children buy their father's great gift and wish him on the day to make him feel special.

