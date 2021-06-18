Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan, give your father a makeover inspired by these Bollywood dads

Preparations are on! This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated on 20 June. The day is dedicated to honour the immense contribution of fathers in raising children. Paternal bonds are one of the most wonderful things in the world. On the special day, we recognise the unique role a father plays in our lives, in changing and shaping our personality. So, with Father’s Day around the corner, we have handpicked a few Bollywood's super-duper cool daddys, to give your father a makeover inspired by them.

The forever young - Anil Kapoor

It is really difficult to put Anil Kapoor on the list of veterans because he looks younger than most of the young Bollywood actors. The actor has has maintained himself well and looks jaw-dropping in whatever we wears. Anil, who been acting in films since the late '70s, even after four decades in showbiz seems to be at the peak of his fitness and charm.

The epitome of elegance - Amitabh Bachchan

The avid social media user and always kept his fashion and style statement on point. Amitabh Bachchan is one actor who never had a fashion faux-pas moment. Big B enjoys a massive following and love creating funky looks. Big B knows how to leave his fans mesmerized with his power-packed performances and his on screen choice of clothes and roles.

The Bollywood Badshah - Shah Rukh Khan

One of Bollywood's favourite and most stylish man is Shah Rukh Khan. Not only he rules our screens but also aur hearts. From carrying Indian, Traditional to western or funky looks, he can do it all. SRK knowns how to keep it simple yet classy.

The wow dad- Saif Ali Khan

Every time Saif comes on-screen, he makes his presence felt. He is one of the most good-looking men Bollywood has ever seen. The Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan is the most popular and coolest daddy of the industry. He is known for the amazing acting skills and fabulous fashion styles.

The dapper daddy- Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood’s hot man with sassy looks. Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest hunks in Bollywood. His dapper style and chiselled body can make you go gaga everytime you see him. The fashion game of the actor is just fab. Don't forget those dance moves.. Uff! Hrithik has always amazed us with his stylish and fabulous designer outfits. He always keep his style game on point and manages to steal the show.