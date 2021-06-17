Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Dad, a son's first hero and a daughter's first love. It's time to celebrate the most important man in your life, your dad. Father's day is just around the corner (June 20) and it's a perfect chance for you to celebrate your dearest daddy in the most special way. Apart from pampering him with delicious food or a cosy musical evening, pick a unique gift for your dad this Father's Day. Whether your father is a music lover, a food enthusiast, a traveller, or a bibliophile, here we have curated a list of unique gifts for every kind of dad.
- Tea hampers
If your dad is particular about his morning and evening tea then the best gift for him would be some organic flavoured tea hampers.
- Perfume
One simple yet thoughtful present for your dad is men's perfume. Gift one keeping his personality in mind.
- Bags
This Father's Day, compliment your real-life hero with some luxurious bags.
- Books
If your father loves to read then why not add one more book to his collection. You can also gift him some fancy bookmarks.
- Daily essentials
From eye masks to moisturisers and face scrubs gift your dad a hamper of some daily essentials.
- Smartwatch
Help your dad track his health and gift him a smartwatch.
- Curated food hamper
If your father likes to indulge in food then a curated hamper of his favourite food items can be a perfect gift for him.
- Personalised gifts
There's no better way to express your love for your day through some personalised gifts. There are a huge variety of things available online. Pick something that will bring a smile to your dearest daddy's face.