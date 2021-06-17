Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PICTORIAL_BYMEG Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Dad, a son's first hero and a daughter's first love. It's time to celebrate the most important man in your life, your dad. Father's day is just around the corner (June 20) and it's a perfect chance for you to celebrate your dearest daddy in the most special way. Apart from pampering him with delicious food or a cosy musical evening, pick a unique gift for your dad this Father's Day. Whether your father is a music lover, a food enthusiast, a traveller, or a bibliophile, here we have curated a list of unique gifts for every kind of dad.

Tea hampers

If your dad is particular about his morning and evening tea then the best gift for him would be some organic flavoured tea hampers.

Perfume

One simple yet thoughtful present for your dad is men's perfume. Gift one keeping his personality in mind.

Bags

This Father's Day, compliment your real-life hero with some luxurious bags.

Books

If your father loves to read then why not add one more book to his collection. You can also gift him some fancy bookmarks.

Daily essentials

From eye masks to moisturisers and face scrubs gift your dad a hamper of some daily essentials.

Smartwatch

Help your dad track his health and gift him a smartwatch.

Curated food hamper

If your father likes to indulge in food then a curated hamper of his favourite food items can be a perfect gift for him.

Personalised gifts

There's no better way to express your love for your day through some personalised gifts. There are a huge variety of things available online. Pick something that will bring a smile to your dearest daddy's face.