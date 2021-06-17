Thursday, June 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Books & Culture
  5. Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Father's day is just around the corner (June 20) and it's a perfect chance for you to celebrate your dearest daddy in the most special way. Whether your father is a music lover, a food enthusiast, a traveller, or a bibliophile, here we have curated a list of unique gifts for every kind of dad.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2021 23:16 IST
Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PICTORIAL_BYMEG

Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Dad, a son's first hero and a daughter's first love. It's time to celebrate the most important man in your life, your dad. Father's day is just around the corner (June 20) and it's a perfect chance for you to celebrate your dearest daddy in the most special way. Apart from pampering him with delicious food or a cosy musical evening, pick a unique gift for your dad this Father's Day. Whether your father is a music lover, a food enthusiast, a traveller, or a bibliophile, here we have curated a list of unique gifts for every kind of dad. 

 

  • Tea hampers

If your dad is particular about his morning and evening tea then the best gift for him would be some organic flavoured tea hampers.

India Tv - Father's Day 2021: 8 unique gift ideas for your dad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISIASA.ID

Father's Day 2021: 8 unique gift ideas for your dad

  • Perfume

One simple yet thoughtful present for your dad is men's perfume. Gift one keeping his personality in mind.

India Tv - Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/M17STUDIOS

Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

  • Bags

This Father's Day, compliment your real-life hero with some luxurious bags.

India Tv - Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLEUDECHAUFFE

Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

  • Books

If your father loves to read then why not add one more book to his collection. You can also gift him some fancy bookmarks.

India Tv - Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BONECHILLINGBOOKS

Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

  • Daily essentials

From eye masks to moisturisers and face scrubs gift your dad a hamper of some daily essentials. 

India Tv - Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MR.MOUSTACHE_LUBIN

Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

  • Smartwatch

Help your dad track his health and gift him a smartwatch. 

India Tv - Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/G NOISE

Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

  • Curated food hamper

If your father likes to indulge in food then a curated hamper of his favourite food items can be a perfect gift for him.

India Tv - Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BERRYANDBRIE

Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

  • Personalised gifts

There's no better way to express your love for your day through some personalised gifts. There are a huge variety of things available online. Pick something that will bring a smile to your dearest daddy's face.

India Tv - Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DESIGNSBYSARAHJANEC

Father's Day 2021: 8 thoughtful gift ideas for your dearest dad

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X