What to use to apply makeup? Makeup Brushes vs Sponges vs Fingers

We've all heard it, this celebrity prefers a makeup brush, while another makeup artist prefers to use her fingers. Some people even apply moisturiser with makeup brushes. Although the advice is useful, it frequently raises more questions than it answers. What is the best method? What equipment is required for which products? Some artists apply eyeshadow and concealer with makeup brushes, foundation with makeup sponges, and eye makeup with their fingers. However, we continue to be concerned about being completely wrong and frequently ask: Is there a "correct" way to apply makeup? Couldn't it just be "every man for himself"?

Below is the definitive answer to the question of whether to use a makeup brush, makeup sponge, or finger.

Fingers: The ring finger works best

Although personal preference influences what makeup application tool you use, the method should also be considered. Depending on the product, you can apply it with makeup brushes, beauty blender sponges, or your fingers. Fingers, for example, work well for products that require a little warming up before combining. (Think of concealer, cosmetic primer, and cream eye shadows, to name a few.)

If you want to apply the product with your fingers, the ring finger is the best choice because it applies the least amount of pressure. Additionally, always tap rather than rub.

Applying pressed eye makeup with your fingers is recommended because it provides the best colour payoff and most precise application. Just remember to wash your hands first before applying makeup with your fingers. The last thing you need is an unexpected breakout caused by oily, bacteria- and dirt-covered hands.

Brushes: Perfect for applying powder and shadows

Makeup brushes, like your fingers, allow for a more precise application. As a result, they are ideal for applying powder and shadows. Because you want everything to blend, use a light hand when applying makeup with a professional makeup brush. Rather than applying all of the product at once, gradually add more until you achieve the desired coverage. The Proarte face tapered brush creates the perfect contour.

Many of us who prefer dense covers prefer that none of the skin beneath be visible. If you want to completely cover your skin, you can use a makeup brush. This is because concealing a zit or other type of discoloration requires the most coverage possible. If you use a beauty blender sponge to cover your foundation-covered pimple, the foundation will simply become more and more sheer, leaving you frustrated almost every time.

This is avoided by using a typical foundation brush, which is a fluffy, densely packed synthetic stippling brush. Because synthetic professional makeup brushes do not absorb anything, they only deposit what they have already collected. This provides significantly better coverage, and blending it does not remove any product from the skin. However, because spiky-tipped professional makeup brushes leave streaks, a fluffy and soft brush is essential.

Sponges: Best for buildable coverage

If you want a flawless finish, a makeup sponge is the only tool you need. A makeup sponge is the best tool for flawlessly applying natural foundation, and perhaps for everything else as well. The makeup is long-lasting, has an almost flawless finish, and is buildable.

To get the most out of your beauty sponge, always moisten it before using it. This will ensure that the product is applied and distributed evenly. While we can't help but enjoy what we like, it can be useful to try out different tool-product combinations to find the one that works best for you. Using a variety of application techniques and products is an excellent way to experiment with and personalise your routine.

Makeup sponges work well after applying a product to the skin with a makeup brush. Because makeup sponges absorb the substance and deposit very little of it, using a beauty sponge to pick up a product and apply it to the skin results in significant product waste.

In other words, apply foundation and concealer with a stippling brush as needed, and then blend everything together with a blender sponge. The same can be said for blush and highlighter. Apply it with a professional makeup brush, but massage it in with a blender sponge to make it look diffused and streak-free.