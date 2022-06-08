Move over Kylie Jenner, THESE 6 Indian actresses too have their own beauty brand!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STARSTRUCKBYSL KAYBYKATRINA Katrina Kaif owns Kay by Katrina and Sunny Leone owns Starstruck by Sunny Leone

After so many international actresses, our Indian actresses have also started turning into entrepreneurs. These actresses have showcased their acting talent to the world and now they have started their beauty business. Right from, Katrina Kaif, Lara Dutta, and Lisa Haydon to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood actresses who launched their beauty line. Have a look.

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood’s one of the most beautiful actresses, Katrina Kaif, started her own cosmetic brand called ‘Kay Beauty’ in 2019. The actress had put a lot of hard work behind her brand to make it successful and now it is known among the masses. She decided to go with the tagline ‘It's ‘Kay to be You’, which makes people resonate with it a lot. People buy its products because of their fine quality and affordability.

Also Read: Take inspiration from Madhuri Dixit's 5 decades of beauty

Sonakshi Sinha

Recently Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha also launched her own beauty brand. She chose to go with something new in the beauty industry that has not been touched by many people. Sonakshi introduced a wide variety of press-on nails called SoEzi. Lately, the actress has been doing a lot of promotion for a brand that offers press-on nails at an affordable price.

Lisa Hydon

Actress Lisa Haydon also started her line of skincare beauty brands back in 2013. She named her brand NAKED beauty by Lisa Haydon. The main USP of her products is that they are handmade, organic, and preservative-free. The actress started her own brand in the market after delivering handmade beauty products to her close family and friends on special request.

Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has also tried her hands in entrepreneurship. The actress along with her husband Daniel Weber started her beauty line called Starstruck by Sunny Leone. Earlier in 2017 she just started by introducing a fragrance line but later in 2018, she launched an affordable makeup product range as well. The USP of her beauty brand is that its products are cruelty-free and vegan. These products go with Indian skin and are loved by the masses.

Also Read: Makeup hacks to make your eyes look bigger

Lara Dutta

Former Miss Universe and Indian actress Lara Dutta have also joined the beauty industry. The actress started her own beauty label of skin care products and fragrances called Arias in 2018. Arias is all about paraben, cruelty, and chemical-free healthy products.

Anusha Dandekar

Model, VJ, actress, and singer Anusha Dandekar added another feather to her hat and that is her beauty line. The actress launched a skincare line called BrownSkin Beauty that is suitable for Indian Skin Tone. All the products are made by using natural ingredients that rejuvenate the skin and make it healthy.