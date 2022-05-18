Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MADHURIDIXIT Take inspiration from Madhuri Dixit's 5 decades of beauty

From the beautiful Mohini to the graceful Chandramukhi, actress Madhuri Dixit played it all like a queen. The secret to Madhuri Dixit's success is official to the fact that decades down the line, she keeps sparking up the frame each time she steps in front of the lens. The actress has been an inspiration to many individuals including celebrities; she continues to inspire people with her looks and hairstyle for decades now. Madhuri who is known for her evergreen looks from the 80s; in addition to acting in films, made every look seem effortless and to Asha Hariharan, Education Director at Enrich knowledge they are easy to do. Asha shares tips on how to bring alive some of the iconic hairstyles and beautiful looks of the actress who recently celebrated her 55th birthday:

It is all about lashes

Being a Maharashtrian Mulgi, she flaunts her expressive eyes while donning her crisp lashes. One should use an eyelash curler for long and seamless lashes, do not over-apply it as it can look clumsy. Covering your lash from the base upwards will give you a perfect look.

Keep things matte

A dewy base has become increasingly popular over the last couple of years. A matte base is a good option, especially if you want to conceal fine lines; Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is seen lighting up her every look using a natural-finish liquid foundation, which she then highlights strategically.

When choosing a foundation, primers, or concealers, look for a matte finish, let the 'less is more' philosophy guide you, and use concealer only where necessary. Likewise, use loose powder sparingly or only when necessary.

All about tongs

Ever since the dancing queen has made a comeback, she is all about trying a new hairstyle and is successfully seen flaunting her flawless hair looks. Starting from thick curls in the 80s to soft wavy curls in the 90s to a straight hair look on her return. She has seen creating a breathtaking combination of hairstyle and bold lipstick while wearing a designer Indian outfit.

When it doubts, go with a glossy lip

Although it is daring, a red lip is always a powerful beauty statement. When she isn't wearing a smokey eye, she is sporting a bold lip. Use a lip liner to define the outline and even fill in the lips completely. This aids in the formation of a protective line and the prevention of bleeding. She has transformed from nude hued lips to glossy and bold lip shades.

Evergreen hairstyle

Side parted quiff with curls has worked for the actor as it looked more vibrant and flattering each time, she faced the camera. Post pandemic the celebrity has taken the highway by opting for a blunt bob with curls hairstyle, which looks stands as an inspiration to many women in their mid-50s.

Classic wavy locks or say the romantic waves go with any look be it Indian or western and the dancing queen shows us how to do it right. Finally, the low bun looks, or Chignon bun look is the most elegant hairstyle that suits any occasion, and the Bollywood diva is seen rocking the look in a couple of her western outfits at recent events.