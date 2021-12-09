Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tips to reduce neck and forehead wrinkles

With growing age, our skin starts losing its elasticity. So the expression lines and many fine lines start appearing on the face. These fine lines can also appear on the neck and forehead. The skin on the neck and forehead is thin and experiences quite a bit of sun rays, it can often show signs of ageing sooner than other parts of the body. Forehead and neck wrinkles are a common concern amongst people in their late 30s. The dermis, the layer on the neck and forehead that contains collagen, is very thin that making it more prone to ageing than other parts of the body.

The neck is a generally forgotten part of the body. While applying SPF to their face, they often overlook the neck. Leaving the neck exposed and unprotected to the sun and its harmful UV rays causes premature wrinkles.

Ageing, sun exposure, pollution, smoking and genetics are the factors that cause the appearance of these wrinkles. Forehead and neck wrinkles appear when the outer layer of the skin becomes thin, elastic, and saggy and due to hyperactivity of associated muscles. The probability of the appearance of these wrinkles can be reduced with some lifestyle changes and some dermatologists suggested treatments like Botox, fillers, lasers and chemical peels. All of these treatments are non-surgical and non-invasive.

Sun damage is the biggest cause of the appearance of neck and forehead wrinkles. Harmful UV rays damage the elastin and collagen fibres which give the skin its strength and elasticity. Genetics is the most important factor in losing collagen, bone density, and muscles. If these lines and wrinkles are not deeply set into the skin surface, one can totally reverse them. If these lines are deeply etched into the skin layer, it cannot be reversed.

Some tips one can follow to get rid of Neck and forehead wrinkles :

● Reduce exposure to the sun. Daily apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 and PA rating +++.

● Always look for skincare products that contain retinol and peptides as well as hyaluronic acid, which plumps and hydrates skin.

● Try vitamin C serum on your neck and forehead area. Vitamin C contains antioxidant properties that are great for the skin. Vitamin can help to reduce the damage caused by UV rays and other environmental factors by inactivating free radicals.

● Many people remember to moisturize their face, but they easily forget about the neck and forehead. Moisturizing can help to hydrate the skin that will further help to reduce the wrinkles.

● Staying hydrated can help delay wrinkles. Drink 8 glasses of water every day.

● Don’t take stress. Practice yoga and other calming activities.

● Include healthy food including fruits and green vegetables in your diet and sleep for at least 8 hours a day.

● Quit smoking. Smoking can increase oxidative stress resulting in premature aging. Smoking damages the collagen and nicotine that can cause blood vessels to restrict and less supply of oxygen.

● Neurotoxins and smaller particle hyaluronic fillers can be used for fine lines and wrinkles in order to soften and rejuvenate the neck and forehead. Botulinum Toxin also popularly known as BOTOX is the most effective treatment for these wrinkles. Botulinum toxin treatment has the ability to reduce muscle movement, which eases the appearance of expression lines around the eyes, forehead, and mouth over time to reduce wrinkles. Results can be visible almost instantaneously but generally it takes 7 to 14 days to show the full effect.

● Lasers and chemical peels treatments are some other treatments that are used to get rid of fine lines. Fractionated CO2 lasers work beautifully to help make the neck and forehead skin look younger, less wrinkled, and tighter.

Inputs Provided by:

Dr. Ajay Rana

Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician