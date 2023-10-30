UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key to be released on THIS Date! check all details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key soon

UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release the answer keys for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. The candidates can download UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key from the official website of UPSSSC, upssc.gov.in.

According to previous years' trends, the commission will soon release the answer keys. Once it is out, the candidates can download UPSSSC PET 2023 answer keys from the official website, upssc.gov.in. After the release of the answer keys, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key within the stipulated timeline.

The commission successfully wrapped up the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 on October 29. According to the reports, over 20 lakh candidates applied for the UP PET 2023 out of which, more than seven and half lakh candidates did not appear for the exam.

The commission conducted the exam at 1,058 exam centers across 35 state districts. Wherein, only, 6,31,326 candidates appeared for the exam and 3,72,442 candidates remained absent.

Check Simple steps to download UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key

Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 download'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to choose the date of exam when you appeared for

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen

Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 and save it for future reference

Cheating Scandals Unveiled

According to reports, a total of 77 examinees faced disciplinary action during the two-day UPSSSC PET 2023 exam. On the first day, 38 individuals were apprehended for utilizing solvers, while two were found using Bluetooth devices. Additionally, 10 people were identified through face recognition technology aided by artificial intelligence (AI). On the second day of the examination, 27 individuals were caught for using solvers by the police task force. There is speculation that the exam may be subject to cancellation due to the cheating incidents. All candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for the latest information and updates regarding the exam.

