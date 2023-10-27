Friday, October 27, 2023
     
BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration to begin on official website from Nov 3 for TRE 2nd phase

Through this recruitment process, teachers will be appointed in middle school (classes 6 to 8), secondary school (classes 9-10) and higher secondary (classes 11-12).

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Patna Updated on: October 27, 2023 23:20 IST
Bihar Teacher Recruitment
Image Source : FILE Representative Image

BPSC TRE Recruitment Phase 2: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued notice for the second phase of the teacher recruitment process. The process will start from November 3 and will continue till November 14, 2023. Through this recruitment process, teachers will be appointed in middle school (Classes 6 to 8), secondary school (Classes 9-10) and higher secondary (Classes 11-12). Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the commission: bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Through this appointment process, Elementary Teachers/PRT (trained), Secondary Teachers (TGT), Higher Secondary Trained (PGT) teachers and Head Teachers will also be appointed under Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class welfare. A detailed notification regarding the recruitment is also likely to be released in the coming days.

India Tv - BPSC

Image Source : BPSC OFFICIAL WEBSITEThe notice issued by the BPSC

Examination date and likely vacancies 

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (Bihar TRE 2023) which is scheduled for December 7–12. 

According to reports, the Bihar Education Department has fixed as many as 70,000 vacancies for the second phase. 

BPSC TRE Recruitment Phase 2: Important Details

 Name of the Exam Body  Bihar Public Service Commission
 Name of the Post  Secondary School (class 6-8) and Higher Secondary (class 9-10)
 PGT, TGT, PRT under BC 
 Number of Vacancies  70,000 (Expected) 
 Starting date of Application Process  November 3, 2023
 Last date of Application  November 14, 2023
 Date of Examination  December 7-10
 Official website  https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

 

