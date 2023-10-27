Bihar BPSC TRE Score Card 2023 to be released today at bpsc.bih.nic.in Official Website

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BPSC TRE Scorecard 2023 download link will be available today at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE Score Card 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the scorecards for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE 2023) today, October 27. Candidates who appeared in this recruitment exam will be able to download Bihar Teacher exam scorecards from the official website, bpsc.nic.in. The official notice was published on the official website on October 27. On October 26, the Commission also released the cut-off marks for all the subjects of the school teacher recruitment exam. Candidates can check the cut off list who have appeared in the exam on BPSC official website

In a recent post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, BPSC Chairman, Atul Prasad stated that the commission may announce supplementary results if seats remain vacant. According to the BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad, the results are conditional. The commission is conducting multi-layer filtering to weed out undeserving ones. In case, the seats remain vacant due to stringent filtering, those posts will be filled through one or more BPSC TRE results.

BPSC Chairman Post on Bihar Teacher Results

BPSC TRE written test for the said exam was conducted from August 24 to 26 in two shifts. i.e. Morning (10 AM to 12 noon) and second shift (3.30 PM to 5.39 PM). The final answer keys were released on October 15, 2023. Candidates can follow the easy steps to download the BPSC TRE Scorecard 2023.

Steps to Download BPSC TRE Scorecard 2023

First of all, candidates need to visit the official website, BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC TRE Score Card 2023'

It will redirect you to the lgoin window where you need to enter your details such as roll number, registration number, and click on the submit button

BPSC Score Card will appear on the screen and click on download.

Now, you have to save it or take a print out for future reference

This drive is being done to recruit 1,70,461 teacher vacancies in Bihar. According to the media reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will distribute the appointment letters on November 2 to the selected candidates. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.