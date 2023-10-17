Tuesday, October 17, 2023
     
Bihar Teacher Result 2023 announced for classes 11th and 12th, check result PDF

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the results of the School Teacher Competitive Exam. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check direct link here.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Nidhi Mittal
New Delhi
Updated on: October 17, 2023 17:37 IST
Bihar Teacher Result 2023, BPSC TRE Result 2023 PDF, Bihar Teacher Result 2023 download link
Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Teacher Result 2023 download link available at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Teacher Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE). All those who appeared in the BPSC TRE 2023 exam can download their results from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

As of now, the commission has declared only the results of the Teacher Recruitment Exam for class 11 and 12. The results of the secondary teacher and primary teacher recruitment examinations will be released later. 

A total of 525 candidates have been shortlisted for the Hindi subject. whereas the recruitment was done for more than 3000 posts. Appointments are to be made on 57602 posts of Higher Secondary, 32916 of Secondary, and 79943 posts of Primary. Six lakh candidates participated in the teacher recruitment examination of BPSC.

The commission conducted the exam for classes 1 to 5 and classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 from August 24 to 26. The answer keys for Higher Secondary was released on October 15, 2023.

How to download Bihar Teacher Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Bihar Teacher Result 2023 link' flashing on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to a new PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates
  • Candidates can check Bihar Teacher Result 2023 and save it for future reference

