BPSC TRE 2023 results soon, final answer key PDFs available at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC TRE 2023 results: The Bihar Public Service Commission has recently released the final answer keys for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 2023) on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. It is expected that the commission will soon release the Bihar Teacher 2023 results on its website.

The subject-wise Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 2023) answer keys have been uploaded on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can evaluate their marks using Bihar TRE 2023 final answer keys and their responses, which were issued by the commission. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

BPSC TRE 2023 results: Passing Marks

Candidates from the general category are required to secure at least 40 per cent marks to qualify for the exam. On the other side, the candidates from backward classes will have to secure 36.5% marks while those belonging to the SC, and ST categories are required to secure 34 per cent marks to qualify for the exam. Women and Disabled candidates will have to get 32 per cent marks to crack the exam. Candidates can check the subjectwise BPSC TRE 2023 final answer key by following the easy steps given below.

BPSC TRE 2023 results: How to download the Teacher recruitment final answer key?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC TRE 2023 answer key'

Click on the respective subject you appeared for

A PDF will appear on the screen

Download the BPSC TRE 2023 final answer key and save it for future reference

BPSC TRE 2023 final answer key direct download link

The commission uploaded the BPSC TRE 2023 provisional answer keys on September 16. The candidates were allowed to raise objections between October 18 and 20. Based on the representations received from the candidates, the commission has uploaded the final answer keys. Candidates can directly download BPSC TRE 2023 final answer keys by clicking on the above link and evaluating their marks.

BPSC TRE 2023 Expected Date

As of now, the commission has not revealed any exact date regarding the release of the BPSC TRE 2023 results. Earlier, BPSC Chairman, Atul Prasad said in a post on social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, TRE results are expected to be released in mid-Oct. This slight delay is due to pending results of CTET etc., several instances of mistakes committed by candidates in their OMRs like wrong roll numbers, wrong series, wrong subject combinations, and also due to wrong submission of certificate. He had also asked candidates to have patience as the commission was preparing a 1,634 merit list.