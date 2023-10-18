BPSC TRE Result 2023 OUT at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to give job offer letters to teachers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar

BPSC TRE Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is in the process of announcing the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 results. As of now, the commission has declared the results of 23 subjects including Bhojpuri, Magahi, Botany, Home Science, Entrepreneurship, Music, Political Science, Philosophy, Sociology, Psychology, Geography, Economics, Chemistry, Physics, Prakrit, Pali, Persian, Maithili, Bengali, Sanskrit, English, Urdu and Hindi. The candidates can download BPSC TRE Result 2023 for classes 11 and 12 from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the results, Only 525 candidates have been successful in the examination conducted for 3221 posts in Hindi, whereas 2323 candidates have been successful in English, 258 in Sanskrit, 145 in Urdu, 48 in Maithili, and 1 in Bengali. Eligible candidates can participate in the counseling process of Higher Secondary scheduled to be held from 18th October.

According to the BPSC, chairman, Atul Prasad statement, the results for all subjects will be announced prior to Durga Pooja. The commission will release the results in different phases. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to release the results of the Primary Teacher Examination (PRT Post) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) which will be shortly uploaded on the official site.

ALSO READ | Bihar Teacher Result 2023 announced for classes 11th and 12th, check result PDF

All the candidates who have been shortlisted are required to keep their documents ready as it would required at the time of joining. All successful candidates must upload, on the BPSC portal, all requisite certificates duly attested by gazetted officers if not already done, said Prasad, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The counselling procedure will take place from October 18 to 24.

ALSO READ | BPSC 69th CCE 2023 second provisional answer key released on bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections if any

According to the media reports, the qualified candidates will receive job offer letters during a program scheduled at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on November 2, following the conclusion of the counselling procedure. Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar will distribute offer letters to the qualified teachers. The department has released a letter to Patna District Education Officer to make essential arrangements.

Direct link to Download Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Results