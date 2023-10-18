BPSC 69th CCE 2023 second provisional answer key released on bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BPSC 69th CCE 2023 second provisional answer key PDF is available at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th CCE's second provisional answer key: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the second set of provisional answer keys of the 69th combined competitive and other exams (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims) on its website. All those who have appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar 69th Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was conducted on September 30. The first provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections from October 9 and 11.

The commission has released the second provisional answer key after reviewing the candidate's representations. Candidates who have appeared in the exam and raised objections to the second provisional answer keys as well can log in to their dashboards using a username, and password.

The facility for raising objections against BPSC 69th CCE's second provisional answer key will be available from October 18 to 20. The objections to the second provisional answer key can be raised through the candidate's login on payment of a fee of Rs. 500 per question. Objections received from other modes will not be considered.

How to download BPSC 69th CCE 2023 second provisional answer key?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Bpsc 69th cce 2023 second provisional answer key pdf'

It will redirect you to a new PDF which contains subject-wise answer keys

Check BPSC 69th CCE 2023 second provisional answer key

Raise objections if any through the candidate's login

Candidates should note that the second provisional answer keys will be treated as final if the commission does not receive any objection from the candidate beyond the mentioned last date.