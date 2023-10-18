CISF Admit Card 2023 released for various posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : CISF CISF Admit Cards 2023 download link is available at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

CISF Admit Cards 2023: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit cards for various recruitment exams including ASI/Steno and HC/Min, Constable/Tradesmen, Constable (Driver and DCPO). Candidates registered for these exams can download their call letters using the registration number and other details on the login page.

According to the official schedule, the recruitment exam for the post of ASI/Steno and HC/Min is scheduled to be held on October 30 and 31, while the constable/tradesman and constable (Driver and DCPO) exam will be held on October 31. Now, CISF has uploaded e-admit cards for the above-mentioned computer-based exams on its website. Candidates can download CISF Admit Cards 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CISF Admit Cards 2023 for various posts?

Visit the official website of CISF, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CISF Admit Cards 2023 for various posts'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details

CISF Admit Cards 2023 for the respective post will appear on the screen

Download CISF Admit Cards 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download CISF Admit Cards 2023 for various posts

Instructions

Candidates have been advised to check their exam schedule and important details including reporting time, and exam venue on their admit cards. Candidates must bring their CISF admit card 2023 to the exam center as it is an important document for entry. Candidates are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and contact CISF in case of errors.

This recruitment drive is being held to recruit 1, 149 vacancies for the ASI/Steno, Head Constable, Tradesman, and Driver Positions post. The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidates' performance in the written exam, followed by a physical test, medical exam, and document verification.