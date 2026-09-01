IBPS RRB Clerk registration for over 13,000 posts to begin today; check eligibility, selection process

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB Clerk registration for 13,706 vacancies will begin on Tuesday, September 1. The candidates who wish to apply for IBPS RRB Clerk posts can do so on the official website - ibps.in. The last date to apply for IBPS RRB Clerk posts is September 21. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam is likely to be held between Novemnber and December.

How to apply for IBPS RRB Clerk post at ibps.in

To apply for IBPS RRB posts, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in. Click on IBPS RRB registration link. Fill IBPS RRB application form with details and upload required documents. Pay IBPS RRB application fee and click on submit. Save IBPS RRB application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website- ibps.in Click on IBPS RRB registration link Fill IBPS RRB application form with details and upload required documents Pay IBPS RRB application fee and click on submit Save IBPS RRB application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Application Fee

For IBPS RRB PO general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 850, while Rs 175 for reserved category candidates- SC, ST, and PwBD. For IBPS RRB SO, the registration fee for general category candidate is Rs 850, while Rs 175 for reserved category candidates- SC, ST, PwBD.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates holding graduation degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates should note that they must possess a valid marksheet/degree certificate as proof of graduation.

Office Assistant & Officer Scale-I: Any graduate from a recognised university can apply for the post

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer): Graduate with minimum 50 per cent marks and two years of experience as an officer in a bank

Officer Scale-III: Graduate with minimum 50 per cent marks and at least five years of experience as n officer in a bank/financial institution can apply.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for the candidates applying for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post should not be more than 28 years. For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) post, the upper age limit should not be more than 30 years, Officer Scale-II (Manager) - 32 years, Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - 40 years.

Pay scale

The salary of Clerk/ Assistant will be between Rs 35,000 to 37,000, Rs 75,000 to 77,000 for Officer (Scale I), Rs 65,000 to 67,000 for Officer Scale-II, Rs 80,000 to 90,000 for Officer Scale-III.

For details on IBPS RRB Clerk posts, please visit the official website - ibps.in.

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