IBPS RRB Registration 2025: Application process for 13,217 posts to close soon at ibps.in; Check details IBPS RRB Registration 2025: The IBPS RRB recruitment is being held for 13,217 posts, the candidates can apply till September 21

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon close the registration process for RRB recruitment. The candidates can apply for RRB posts including Officers Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) on the official website- ibps.in. The IBPS RRB recruitment is being held for 13,217 posts, the candidates can apply till September 21.

IBPS RRB Registration 2025: Steps to apply at ibps.in

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on IBPS RRB registration link

Fill IBPS RRB application form with details and upload required documents

Pay IBPS RRB application fee and click on submit

Save IBPS RRB application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Application Fee

For IBPS RRB PO general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 850, while Rs 175 for reserved category candidates- SC, ST, and PwBD. For IBPS RRB SO, the registration fee for general category candidate is Rs 850, while Rs 175 for reserved category candidates- SC, ST, PwBD.

IBPS RRB Exam Dates

IBPS RRB Prelims is likely to be held in November, Main exam is expected by January. The IBPS RRB prelims exam result is expected by December, while Mains result by February. The candidates can check the IBPS RRB result on the official website- ibps.in, once released.

For details on IBPS RRB recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.