India Post GDS registration begins for over 25000 vacancies; check eligibility, selection criteria

The India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment registration has been started, the candidates who wish to apply for India Post GDS post can do so on the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The GDS recruitment drive will fill over 25,000 vacancies for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts across postal circles.

The recruitment procedure covers a wide range of states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

How to apply for India Post GDS post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for India Post GDS post. To apply for India Post GDS post, candidates need to visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and click on India Post GDS registration link. Fill the India Post GDS application form with details and upload required documents. Pay India Post GDS application fee and click on submit. Save India Post GDS application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Click on India Post GDS registration link

Fill India Post GDS application form with details

Upload the documents required

Pay India Post GDS application fee and click on submit

Save India Post GDS application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Important dates

One-time registration: August 31 to September 19, 2026

Application begins: September 2

Last date to apply online: September 21, 5 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed class 10th from a recognized school education board with Maths, local language and English as a core subjects.

Age Limit

The age of the candidates applying for these posts should be between 18 years and 40 years.

Application fee

General and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee, whereas SC, ST and female candidates are exempt from fee payment.

Pay scale

The pay scale will vary from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month.

For details on GDS recruitment 2026, please visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

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