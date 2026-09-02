Five dead, 30 injured in truck-bus collision in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa; PM Modi offers condolences

Rewa:

At least five people were killed and 30 others injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck on a national highway in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (September 1), said officials. The accident took place around 4.30 pm on National Highway 39 near Badwar, located under the Gudh police station area, about 30 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The accident scene dissolved into chaos as the victims' screams filled the air. Locals immediately began relief work and informed the police.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, police and district administration teams reached the spot and launched relief and rescue operations. Several ambulances were also deployed to transport the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Bus veered off the road and fell into a roadside ditch

Collector and District Magistrate Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said the bus veered off the road and fell into a roadside ditch following the collision. The Superintendent of Police, along with district administration officials, medical teams, local residents and public representatives, reached the spot and joined the rescue operation.

"The collision between the bus and the other vehicle occurred at a spot about 4 kilometres ahead of Gurh. In this incident, the bus fell into a roadside ditch. Immediately, the Superintendent of Police (SP), the entire administration, medical teams, local villagers, and public representatives reached the site. Everyone here worked with sensitivity during the rescue operation," DM Suryavanshi said.

Rescue operations underway

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhavana Maravi said all the injured were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, where they are undergoing treatment. She said rescue operations were still underway at the accident site, with teams checking the bus to ensure that no one remained trapped inside.

Maravi said the collision was so severe that the truck overturned, while the bus fell into a water-filled drain.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anurag Tiwari said additional beds had been reserved at the hospital to ensure that any other injured people could be admitted and treated immediately, if required.

Tiwari said police were investigating the cause of the accident.

PM Modi offers condolences

In a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families affected by the accident.

The PMO said Modi was saddened by the loss of lives in the mishap in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and expressed solidarity with those who had lost their loved ones. "The loss of lives due to a mishap in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured: PM," the PMO said.

CM announces to provide financial assistance

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the deaths in the collision between a bus and a truck on the Rewa-Sidhi highway. In a post on X, CM Yadav said the loss of lives was deeply distressing and prayed for peace for the departed souls and a speedy recovery for those injured.

"The news of the tragic loss of passengers in today's collision between a bus and a bulker on the Rewa-Sidhi highway is utterly heart-wrenching. Prayers for eternal peace to the souls of the departed and for the swift recovery of the injured," he said.

He also directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to those seriously injured from the state government. "Instructions have been issued to provide financial assistance of Rs 2-2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and 1-1 lakh rupees each to those seriously injured, from the state government's side," the CM added.

National Highway 39 connects Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh to Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, and passes through Madhya Pradesh.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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