BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment update: Application for 32,388 teacher posts postponed, fresh dates awaited

Patna:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has put the online application process for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 on hold. The recruitment drive, which aims to fill 32,388 school teacher vacancies under the Bihar Education Department, was scheduled to begin on September 1, 2026. The commission announced the postponement through an official notice issued on Monday. According to the notice, the application schedule has been deferred because of procedural changes. However, the BPSC has not provided details about the nature of these changes. The commission has said that the revised dates for the recruitment process will be announced shortly. Until then, candidates will have to wait for the new schedule before they can submit their applications.

What the BPSC notice says about TRE 4.0

The latest notice relates to Advertisement No. 14/2026 and was issued by the Controller of Examinations, Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna. It specifically states that the online application process for the 32,388 posts has been postponed and that further dates will be communicated later.

This means that the previously announced September 1 application start date is no longer applicable. Candidates who had completed their preparations to apply from September 1 should therefore not proceed based on the earlier schedule.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The official notification.

32,388 school teacher vacancies in Bihar

The TRE 4.0 recruitment exercise covers 32,388 vacant school teacher positions under the Education Department in Bihar. The postponement affects the beginning of the online application process and, consequently, candidates will need to wait for the commission to announce the next set of dates.

At present, the BPSC has not indicated whether the procedural changes will affect any other part of the recruitment timeline. Any changes to subsequent stages will become clear only after the commission publishes the revised schedule.

Candidates advised to follow official updates

With the application process temporarily suspended, aspirants should rely on the BPSC's official recruitment notices for the next update rather than the earlier September 1 timeline. The revised application dates are expected to be communicated through the commission's official channels. Candidates are advised to keep their required documents and other application-related details ready, but should wait for the fresh notification before submitting an application or making plans based on the previous schedule.

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