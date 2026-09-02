SBI PO prelims scorecard OUT at sbi.bank.in; check your marks now

The State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) prelims scorecard is available for download on the official website - sbi.bank.in. The candidates can now check their marks through the SBI careers portal window. SBI PO prelims result was earlier announced on August 28 for the exam held on August 1 and 2, 2026.

How to download SBI PO prelims scorecard at sbi.bank.in

To download SBI PO prelims scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.bank.in and click on SBI PO prelims scorecard pdf link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - sbi.bank.in

Click on SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SBI PO prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SBI PO prelims scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, qualifying status, other details.

SBI PO Mains exam date 2026

The qualified candidates in the SBI PO prelims exam 2026 will now appear Mains exam scheduled for September 12, 2026. The SBI PO Mains will comprise of an online objective test of 200 marks followed by Descriptive test for 30 marks.

SBI PO Mains admit card 2026 date and link

SBI PO Mains admit card will be available for download 3 to 4 days before exam, the candidates can expect their hall ticket online by September 8 or 9. To download SBI PO Mains admit card, candidates need to visit the official website - sbi.bank.in and click on SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

How to download SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF at sbi.bank.in

Visit the official website - sbi.bank.in Click on SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF link Use application number, password as the required login credentials SBI PO Mains admit card PDF will be available for download on the screen Save SBI PO Mains hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on SBI PO prelims result 2026, please visit the official website - sbi.bank.in.

Also Read:

UPSSSC PET 2026 application deadline extended to September 7: Here's how to apply