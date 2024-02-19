UPSSSC Instructor Main 2022 admit card out on upsssc.gov.in, Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSSSC Instructor Main 2022 admit card out

UPSSSC Instructor Main 2022 admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has the admit cards for the Instructor Recruitment 2022 exam. Candidates who have qualified for the main exam can download their call letters from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. According to the official notification, UPSSSC Instructor Main 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 in a single shift from 10 AM to 12 PM in the Lucknow district only.

The recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 2,504 vacancies. Candidates can download UPSSSC Instructor Main 2022 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSSSC Instructor Main 2022 admit card?

Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Instructor Mains exam 2022 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, key in your login details and submit

Instructor Mains exam 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Download Instructor Mains exam 2022 admit card and save it for future reference

Instructor Mains exam 2022 admit card direct download link

Exam Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved, other backward class categories will have to pay Rs. 200 to download the admit cards. While, the candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) will have to pay Rs 80 and Person with Disability (PWD) candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

Details on admit card

Candidates can check the following details on their admit cards

Name

Parent's Name

Gender

Post

Roll Number

Photograph

Category

Exam Name

Exam Centre Name

Centre Address

Exam Date and Time

Date of Birth

Signature