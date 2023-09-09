Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Week: 12,000+ posts on offer in various government organisations | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Week

Top 5 Govt Jobs: Aspirants preparing for government jobs have excellent opportunities to apply for civil servant posts. Various government organisations have offered more than 12,000 vacancies for which the application process is underway. Candidates willing to appear for the recruitment examinations can apply for these government jobs through the official website of organisations.

The recruitment notification from various government offices includes 2,000 posts of Probationary Officers from State Bank of India, 7,587 Constable (Executive) posts from Staff Selection Commission, 2,240 vacant posts of Nursing Staff offered by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), 350 vacancies from Indian Coast Guard recruitment to the post of Navik and 227 vacancies for administrative services by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Week

SBI PO Recruitment 2023

State Bank of India is conducting the application process for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer (PO). The official website-- sbi.co.in is hosting the SBI PO Recruitment notification and application process. SBI is conducting the recruitment process to fill a total of 2,000 vacancies of PO through advt no. CRPD/PO/2023-24/19. The application process has been commenced on September 7 and will conclude on September 27, 2023. Read More..

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the registrations for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 to fill a total of 7,587 various posts of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- ssc.nic.in on or before September 29. Read More..

UPPSC Nurse Recruitment 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the recruitment process for Nursing Staff posts. The application process for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill a total of 2,240 vacancies for the post of Group B, non-gazetted female and male temporary nursing staff. The official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in is hosting the Nursing Staff registration. Eligible candidates can fill the application form online till September 21. Read More..

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023

The application process for India Coast Guard Navik recruitment has been started on September 8. Aspiring candidates can apply online for the Coast Guard Navik post on the official website of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates who have cleared class 10th and class 12th exam are eligible to apply for the posts. A total of 350 vacancies is to be filled through this recruitment process. Read More..

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is conducting the State Service Examination 2023 to fill a total of 227 vacancies of administrative services in the government department. The registration process will be held between September 22 and October 21, 2023 (12 Noon). Candidates willing to appear for the Madhya Pradesh Administrative Services exam can go through detailed notification and fill out the application form through the official website-- mppsc.mp.gov.in. Read More..