UPPSC Nurse Recruitment 2023: 2,240 vacancies to be recruited for Nursing Staff Posts; Check details

UPPSC Nurse Recruitment 2023, UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Staff. Interested candidates who are willing to apply for the aforementioned posts can submit their applications online.

The window for submitting the online applications will remain open till September 21. The online application window was opened on August 21.

A total of 2240 vacancies for the post of Group B, non-gazetted female and male temporary nursing staff will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection criteria and other details.

UPPSC Nurse Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Male: 171

Female: 2069

Total number of posts: 2,240

UPPSC Nurse Recruitment 2023:Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

For Male candidates: The candidates who have passed science in 10+2 from a recognized board and hold a dipoloma in general nursing and midwifery/psychiatry) or a B.Sc. in nursing can submit applications. For Female candidates: Candidates who have passed 10+2 with a science and diploma from general nursing and midwifery or B.Sc. degree are eligibile to apply. Candidate should have a certificate as a nurse or midwife from a recognized university.

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should be between the group of 21 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category according to government norms.

UPPSC Nurse Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, document verification and medical exam.

UPPSC Nurse Recruitment 2023: Salary

The salary of the candidates will be between Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400, depending on the post.

UPPSC Nurse Recruitment 2023: How to apply?