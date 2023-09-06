UPSC ESE 2024 Application form released at upsc.gov.in; Dates, eligibility criteria and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC ESE 2024 Application form released

UPSC ESE 2024 Vacancy: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification inviting applications for Engineering Services Examination 2023. Candidates willing to appear for the UPSC ESE recruitment examination can apply online through the official website-- upsc.gov.in till September 26, 2023. Applicants are firstly required to register himself/ herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination.

The application process will be conducted between September 6 and September 9, 2023. According to the official notification, eligible candidates will be able to download UPSC ESE admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The Commission is conducting the exam for recruitment to 167 vacant posts under various categories including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

UPSC ESE 2024 Vacancy: Important Dates

UPSC ESE notification 2024 - September 6, 2023

Start date of online application form - September 6, 2023

Last date to fill the application form - September 26, 2023

UPSC ESE exam date 2024 (prelims) - February 18, 2024 (Tentative)

UPSC ESE 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicant must have obtained a degree in Engineering or diploma from a recognised University/College/Institution.

Age Limit

Candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the January 1, 2024.

Application Fee

Female, SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of fee, whereas all other cnadidates are required to pay Rs 200 as a processinbg fee by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any bank

How to fill UPSC ESE 2024 Application Form

Applicants can follow the simple steps provided here to fill the UPSC ESE 2024 application form online.