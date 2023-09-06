UPSC ESE 2024 Application form released at upsc.gov.in; Dates, eligibility criteria and more

UPSC ESE 2024 Vacancy: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification inviting applications for Engineering Services Examination 2023. Candidates willing to appear for the UPSC ESE recruitment examination can apply online through the official website-- upsc.gov.in till September 26, 2023. Applicants are firstly required to register himself/ herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination.
The application process will be conducted between September 6 and September 9, 2023. According to the official notification, eligible candidates will be able to download UPSC ESE admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The Commission is conducting the exam for recruitment to 167 vacant posts under various categories including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.
UPSC ESE 2024 Vacancy: Important Dates
- UPSC ESE notification 2024 - September 6, 2023
- Start date of online application form - September 6, 2023
- Last date to fill the application form - September 26, 2023
- UPSC ESE exam date 2024 (prelims) - February 18, 2024 (Tentative)
UPSC ESE 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Applicant must have obtained a degree in Engineering or diploma from a recognised University/College/Institution.
Age Limit
Candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the January 1, 2024.
Application Fee
Female, SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of fee, whereas all other cnadidates are required to pay Rs 200 as a processinbg fee by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any bank
How to fill UPSC ESE 2024 Application Form
Applicants can follow the simple steps provided here to fill the UPSC ESE 2024 application form online.
- Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
- Go to the “What’s New” section and click on the 'UPSC ESE 2024 Application Form' link
- Now select the “click here” button to apply for the UPSC ESE exam 2024
- Firstly, complete the “One Time Registration” and generate log in credentials
- Next, log in to fill required details in the application form
- Upload the required documents and make payment of the application fee
- Submit the UPSC ESE 2024 application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.