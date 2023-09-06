G20 Summit 2023: SSC releases important notice for Delhi candidates regarding MTS exam 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC instructed candidates who are appearing in the MTS exam 2023 scheduled on September 8 from the centres located in Delhi amid G20 summit.

G20 Summit 2023, SSC MTS exam 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for the candidates appearing in the Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023. The commission has given instructions to the Delhi candidates who are appearing in the MTS exam amid G20 summit. Candidates can check the notice at the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the candidates who will appear for the MTS exam during the G20 summit event should check the detailed traffic advisory including road routes for railway states, important traffic regulations advisory for DTC bus/inter state bus, metro services advisory, general public instructions etc. The instructions can be found on the Delhi Traffic Police website.

Moreover, the commission instructed the candidates whose exam centres are located in Delhi on September 8. The commission asked the Delhi candidates to plan their journey to exam venue early and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid unexpected inconveniences. The reporting time in the exam will not be relaxed or extended under any circumstances. The candidates are required to manage their travel time and reach to the exam venue before the commencement of the exam.

The commission has scheduled the SSC MTS 2023 exam from September 1 to 14 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in for more updates.