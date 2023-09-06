SBI Recruitment 2023 notification out: Apply online for 107 Armourer and Control Room Operator Posts

Follow us on Image Source : SBI SBI recruitment 2023 notification PDF released at sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2023, SBI Recruitment 2023 notification, SBI Armourer Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Armourers (Reserved for Ex-servicemen/ex-CAPF/AR only) and control room operators (Reserved for Ex-servicemen/state fire service personnel/Ex-CAPF/AR only) in the CLERICAL CADRE (Specialist cadre) against the advertisement number CRPD/ARMOURERS/2023-24/13. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online from today onwards, September 6, at bank.sbi.com/careers or sbi.co.in/careers. The last date for the submission of applications is October 5.

A total of 107 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process, out of which 18 are for Armourers and 89 are for control room operators. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online test and interview. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection criteria, and other details below.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Armourers: Minimum pass in class 10+2 exam or equivalent or armed forces special certificate equivalent to 10+2.' Control Room Operators: Pass the 10+2 exam with 50% marks or the Armed Forces Special Certificate equivalent to class 10+2 or a graduate degree from a recognized university.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Armourers: 20 to 45 years

Control Room Operators: minimum 20 years

SBI Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected based on an online test and an interview. The online test will be of 100 marks and is scheduled to be conducted in November or December 2023. The call letter for the online test will be available on the bank's website. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for the interview round, which will carry 25 marks.

SBI Recruitment 2023: apply online

