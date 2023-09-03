UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 for 277 vacancies; check eligibility, how to apply and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 notification released

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023, UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 notification: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online from October 17 to November 6. The application form will be available at the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 277 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, how to apply and other details.

ALSO READ| ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 2500 vacancies at ongcindia.com; check details

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed class 10th or 12th or Hindi Steno/ccc in relevant discipline from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category)

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of shortlisting of the applications, written test, skill test, document verification and medical exam.

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of upssc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 apply online' It will take you to the login page where you need to register yourself first and proceed with the application form Upload documents, cross check application form, pay application fee Take a printout of the UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 application form and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | Bihar STET 2023 age limit relaxed, exam to be held from September 4 to 15

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General/OBC/ST/SC - Rs. 25/-