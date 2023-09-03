Bihar STET 2023 age limit relaxed, exam to be held from September 4 to 15

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar STET 2023 age limit relaxed; exam tomorrow

Bihar STET 2023 age limit, Bihar STET 2023 application form: Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) has relaxed the age limit for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test(STET), 2023. Now, the age limit has been relaxaed by four years. Candidates who applied and became overage during August 1, 2019- August 1, 2023 can appear for the exam.

The decision regarding the Bihar STET age relaxation came after the ruling made by the Patna High Court. The court ordered Bihar School Exam Committee to accept the applications of over age candidates for the exam.

Considering this, the board had re-opened the Bihar STET apply online 2023 link. Candidates were allowed to submit their Bihar STET online form 2023 by September 2.

Bihar STET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held from September 4 to 15. The board has already released the admit card on August 30. All those who have yet not downloaded Bihar STET 2023 admit cards can do so at the official website of bsebstet.com.

How to download Bihar STET admit card 2023?

Visit the official website of Bihar STET, bsebstet.com Click on the admit card link available on the homepage It will redirect you to the new window where you need to enter your mobile number, password and click on the login button Bihar STET admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download Bihar STET admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Download Bihar STET admit card 2023

Candidates appearing in the exam have been advised to carry their photo identity card along with the admit card. Candidates who fail to carry their call letter on the day of exam will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates can download Bihar STET 2023 admit card directly by clicking on the above link.