SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 7587 Constable (Executive) posts; check details

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023, SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Exam 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online on or before September 29. The link to the online application was activated on September 1 at ssc.nic.in.

This year, a total of 7587 vacancies will be recruited through SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 exam schedule in December. The candidates willing to work under police department can check the eligibility criteria, selection procedure and other details below and submit their applications before the last date.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Constable (Exe.)-Male - 4453 vacancies Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others) - 266 vacancies Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen [Commando] - 377 vacancies Constable (Exe.)-Female - 2491 vacancies

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board.Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT. Learner License is not acceptable.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The candidates applying for the aforementioned posts should be between the age group of 18-25 years as on 01-07-2023. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-07-1998 and later than 01-07-2005, reads official notice. There will be age relaxation also for the candidates belonging to the unreserved category. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details on age relaxation.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Salary

Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100)

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply?