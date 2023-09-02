Saturday, September 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 7587 Constable (Executive) posts; check details

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 7587 Constable (Executive) posts; check details

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released for 7587 vacancies. Candidates who are willing to serve under the Police Department can submit their applications online at ssc.nic.in. Check eligibility, educational qualification, age limit, how to apply and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2023 13:47 IST
delhi police constable vacancy 2023 age limit, delhi police constable salary, delhi police constable
Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 notification released, apply online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023, SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Exam 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online on or before September 29. The link to the online application was activated on September 1 at ssc.nic.in. 

This year, a total of 7587 vacancies will be recruited through SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 exam schedule in December. The candidates willing to work under police department can check the eligibility criteria, selection procedure and other details below and submit their applications before the last date. 

ALSO READ | WB Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 309 Sub-Inspector vacancies at wbpolice.gov.in

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  1. Constable (Exe.)-Male - 4453 vacancies
  2. Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others) - 266 vacancies
  3. Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen [Commando] - 377 vacancies
  4. Constable (Exe.)-Female - 2491 vacancies

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board.Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT. Learner License is not acceptable.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The candidates applying for the aforementioned posts should be between the age group of  18-25 years as on 01-07-2023. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-07-1998 and later than 01-07-2005, reads official notice. There will be  age relaxation also for the candidates belonging to the unreserved category. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details on age relaxation. 

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Salary

Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100)

ALSO READ | SBI Apprentice Notification 2023: Application starts for 6,160 posts; Eligibility criteria, selection process

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

  • Visit official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. ssc.nic.in
  • Register your self
  • The candidates are required to do one time registration and then proceed for the online application for the exam
  • Upload documents, pay application fee and submit 
  • Take a printout of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News