WB Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 309 Sub-Inspector vacancies at wbpolice.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WB Police SI Recruitment 2023 Registration begins

WB Police SI Recruitment 2023: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started the registrations for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. A total of 309 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. All eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website-- wbpolice.gov.in, till September 21.

Candidates who have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent are eligible to apply for the WB Police SI recruitment 2023. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) will have to pay Rs 43 as application fee, whereas all other candidates will have to pay Rs 293. The selection of a candidate will be based on the preliminary examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

WB Police Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Start date of online application: September 1, 2023

Last date to fill application form: September 21, 2023 (till 23:59 hrs)

Correction window date: September 24 to 30, 2023 (till 23:59 hrs)

WB Police SI Vacancy Details

Unarmed Branch

Sub-Inspector - 212

SubInspectress - 27

Armed Branch

Sub-Inspector - 34

Sergeant - 36

Total Posts - 309

Pay Scale:- Level - 10 in the pay matrix (Rs 32,100 - Rs 82,900)

Age Limit: The applicant must not be below 20 years and not more than 27 years.

ALSO READ | SBI Apprentice Notification 2023: Application starts for 6,160 posts; Eligibility criteria, selection process

WB Police SI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply