WB Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 309 Sub-Inspector vacancies at wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police SI Recruitment 2023: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started the registrations for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. A total of 309 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. All eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website-- wbpolice.gov.in, till September 21.
Candidates who have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent are eligible to apply for the WB Police SI recruitment 2023. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) will have to pay Rs 43 as application fee, whereas all other candidates will have to pay Rs 293. The selection of a candidate will be based on the preliminary examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
WB Police Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Start date of online application: September 1, 2023
- Last date to fill application form: September 21, 2023 (till 23:59 hrs)
- Correction window date: September 24 to 30, 2023 (till 23:59 hrs)
WB Police SI Vacancy Details
- Unarmed Branch
- Sub-Inspector - 212
- SubInspectress - 27
- Armed Branch
- Sub-Inspector - 34
- Sergeant - 36
- Total Posts - 309
- Pay Scale:- Level - 10 in the pay matrix (Rs 32,100 - Rs 82,900)
Age Limit: The applicant must not be below 20 years and not more than 27 years.
WB Police SI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply
- Go to the official website- wbpolice.gov.in
- On the homepage go to the What's Current section
- Register online and proceed with the application
- Fill in the application form as instructed and pay the fees
- Upload the required documents and finally submit the application
- Download the application form and save it for further reference.