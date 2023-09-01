Friday, September 01, 2023
     
WB Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 309 Sub-Inspector vacancies at wbpolice.gov.in

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-- wbpolice.gov.in, till September 21.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2023 17:41 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV WB Police SI Recruitment 2023 Registration begins

WB Police SI Recruitment 2023: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started the registrations for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. A total of 309 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. All eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website-- wbpolice.gov.in, till September 21.

Candidates who have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent are eligible to apply for the WB Police SI recruitment 2023. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) will have to pay Rs 43 as application fee, whereas all other candidates will have to pay Rs 293. The selection of a candidate will be based on the preliminary examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

WB Police Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Start date of online application: September 1, 2023
  • Last date to fill application form: September 21, 2023 (till 23:59 hrs)
  • Correction window date: September 24 to 30, 2023 (till 23:59 hrs)

WB Police SI Vacancy Details

  • Unarmed Branch
  • Sub-Inspector - 212
  • SubInspectress - 27
  • Armed Branch
  • Sub-Inspector - 34
  • Sergeant - 36
  • Total Posts - 309
  •  Pay Scale:- Level - 10 in the pay matrix (Rs 32,100 - Rs 82,900)

Age Limit: The applicant must not be below 20 years and not more than 27 years.

WB Police SI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

  • Go to the official website- wbpolice.gov.in
  • On the homepage go to the What's Current section
  • Register online and proceed with the application
  • Fill in the application form as instructed and pay the fees
  • Upload the required documents and finally submit the application
  • Download the application form and save it for further reference.

