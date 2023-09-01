SBI Apprentice Notification 2023: Application starts for 6,160 posts; Eligibility criteria, selection process

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBI Apprentice Notification 2023 released

SBI Apprentice Notification 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started registrations for recruitment to the post of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961, today September 1. Aspiring candidates can apply for the SBI Apprentices recruitment 2023 through the official website-- sbi.co.in. A total of 6,160 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

The last date to fill the online application form is September 21, 2023. The selection of a candidate will be based on the online computer based examination to be held in the month of October/ November 2023 and test of local language. The duration of the apprenticeship will be one year and candidates will be eligible for stipend of Rs15,000 per month for the engagement period of one year.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration - September 1, 2023

Last date for registration of application - September 21, 2023

Last date for editing application details - September 21, 2023

Last date for printing your application - October 6, 2023

Application fee payment - September 1-21, 2023

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed graduation from a recognized university or institute.

Age Limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on August 1, 2023.

Application Fees

Candidates from General/ OBC/ EWS categories will have to pay Rs 300 as an application fee, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates are exempt from fee payment.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through website nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or apprenticeshipindia.org

Go to the 'Current Openings’ portal and fill the application carefully

Review the data, upload documents and submit it

Pay the application fees through the payment gateway using debit card/credit card /internet banking

On successful completion of transaction, e-receipt and application form with fee details will be generated, which may be printed for record.

SBI Apprentice Notification 2023