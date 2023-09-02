BPSC Teacher answer key 2023 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC Teacher answer key 2023 PDF out

BPSC Teacher answer key 2023, BPSC TRE answer key download PDF: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys for recruitment to the various posts of school teacher. Candidates who appeared in the school teacher written competitive exam against the advertisement number 26/2023 can check the provisional answer keys through the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission has uploaded the setwise provisional answer keys on its website. Candidates can download BPSC school teacher provisional answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

BPSC Teacher answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC Teacher answer key 2023'

Click on the set-wise answer keys and evaluate your marks

Challenge answer keys, if required

The commission had conducted the school teacher written competitive exam from August 24 to 26 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm across the state at various exam centres. The set wise answer keys now have been uploaded on the official website which includes the answer keys for class 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Candidates can challenge BPSC TRE answer keys by September 7. The facility for challenging the BPSC Teacher answer key 2023 will open on September 5. Candidates can raise objections by logging on the official website by their username and password. The candidates can challenge the answer keys along with the proofs. No challenges will be considered through any other medium.

Direct link to download bpsc bihar teacher answer key 2023 PDF