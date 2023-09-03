ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 2500 vacancies at ongcindia.com; check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification out

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023, ONGC Recruitment 2023, ONGC Recruitment 2023 apply online: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC, ongcindia.com.

A total of 2500 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The registration process for the same was started on September 1 and will end on September 20. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process, and other details below.

ALSO READ | Bihar STET 2023 age limit relaxed, exam to be held from September 4 to 15

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice: The candidate should have a degree in any discipline (B.A / B.Com / B.Sc / B.B.A/ B.E./ B.Tech) from a recognized University. Diploma Apprentice: The candidate should holding a Diploma in the relevant field from a recognized University. Trade Apprentice: The candidate should be 10th or 12th passed and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant field.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 24 years as on September 20.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam as stipulated in the advertisement.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Pay scale

Graduate Apprentice: 9000/- Diploma Apprentice: 8000/- Trade Apprentice: 7000/-

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website, ongcindia.com Click on the notification link that reads, 'ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 online application' Fill out the application form Upload documents, pay application fee and submit Take a printout of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference

ALSO READ | BPSC Teacher answer key 2023 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections if any

Download ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification

Apply online