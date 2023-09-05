UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 Staff Nurse Ayurved posts on uppsc.up.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurved Vacancy 2023 registration begins

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the registrations for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male/Female) Examination 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurved recruitment 2023 through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Commission has invited applications to fill a total of 300 Staff Nurse posts of which 48 vacancies are for the staff nurse male and 252 vacancies are for the staff nurse female in the Uttar Pradesh Ayush Department (Ayurved). The last date to register for the recruitment examination is October 4, 2023.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Start date of online application: September 4, 2023

Last date to submit application form: October 4, 2023

Last date to pay examination fee in bank: October 4, 2023

UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy Details

Name of the post: Staff Nurse Ayurved

Male: 48

Female: 252

Nature of Post: Group 'B' Non-Gazetted

Pay Scale: Grade Pay Rs 4,600 (Pay Scale Level-7, Pay Matrix Rs 44,900- 1,42,400)

UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and other Backward Classes (OBC) will have to pay Rs 125. Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen will have to pay Rs 65. ) Persons with disabilities (PWDs) will have to pay Rs 25 as processing fee.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

(i) Applicants must have passed high school examination with Science and passed Intermediate examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an examination recognized by the government as equivalent there to.

(ii) Candidates must possess diploma in Medical and Surgical Nursing (Ayurved) registrable with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine board of Uttar Pradesh.

(iii) Candidates must have completed diploma in Midwifery (Ayurved) registrable with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh.

(iv) Applicants must hold a registration certificate as Ayurved Nurse and Midwife (Dhatri) from the Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbi Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh.

Age Limit

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2023.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurved Vacancy 2023: How to fill online application

Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply for UUPSC staff nurse posts.

Step 1: Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Recruitment Dashboard' and click on the UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurved registration link.

Step 3: On the next window click on the 'Apply' link and generate log in credentials.

Step 4: Next, fill in the UPPSC Staff Nurse application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurved examination fee and finally, submit the application form.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of application form for future reference.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurved Vacancy 2023 Notification