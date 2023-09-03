Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 350 vacancies from Sept 8, check eligibility, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023 Notification released

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023: Indian Coast Guard has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Navik. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

A total of 350 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of all India order of merit based on their performance in Stage one,two, three, and four meeting the laid down medical standards during medical exam and the number of vacancies available for the post. Candidates can check vacancy numbers, eligibility, selection criteria, and how to apply.

ALSO READ | UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 for 277 vacancies; check eligibility, how to apply and more

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Navik(General Duty): 260 posts Navik (Domestic Branch): 30 posts Yantrik (Mechanical): 25 posts Yantrik (Electrical): 20 posts Yantrik (Electronics): 15 posts

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

Navik (Domestic Branch): Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). Navik (General Duty). 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). Yantrik: Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). OR Class 10th & Class 12th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) “AND” Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The candidates should be between the age group of 18 and 22 years. Candidates should be born between 01 May 2002 to 30 Apr 2006 (both dates inclusive) applying for post of Navik (DB), Navik (GD) and Yantrik.

ALSO READ| ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 2500 vacancies at ongcindia.com; check details

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023?

Visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard, joinindiacoastguard.cdac.in Click on the apply online link It will take you to the new page where you need to register yourself After successful registration, the candidates are required to fill out the application form Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

SC/ST - exempted

General - Rs. 300/-