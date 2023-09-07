UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 137 vacancies from tomorrow at psc.uk.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023 notice released at psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023, UKPSC Recruitment 2023, UKPSC Apply online 2023: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notice for recruitment to the post of Review officer or assistant review officer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at psc.uk.gov.in from September 8 onward. The last date to apply for the post along with the late fee is September 29.

A total of 137 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The candidates have been advised to read the detailed notification preceding the online applications. The commission will upload the detailed notification tomorrow, September 8. The candidates will be able to download UKPSC RO ARO notification 2023 from the official website. According to the notice, the online process for the same will be started on the same day. The candidates have been advised to carefully read the official notification before applying to the posts.

UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Date of release of notification and online application: September 8

Last date of submission of online application form: September 29 till 11:59:59 pm

Last date of remittance of online application fee: September 29 till 11:59:59 pm

The official notice reads, “Interested or eligible candidates should carefully observe all the conditions mentioned in the detailed advertisement circulated on the Commission's website, psc.uk.gov.in, before applying online for the posts in question. For any query arising while applying online, candidates can email ukpschelpline@gmail.com.” Candidates have been advised to refer to the official website for the latest updates related to the online application.

