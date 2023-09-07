Thursday, September 07, 2023
     
DTU Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 88 vacancies at dtu.ac.in; check eligibility, easy steps

DTU Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released by the Delhi Technological University. Check eligibility, vacancy details, how to apply and more.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2023 18:36 IST
Image Source : FILE DTU Apprentice Recruitment 2023 notification released for 88 vacancies

 

DTU Apprentice recruitment 2023, DTU apprentice 2023 apply online: The Delhi Technological University (DTU) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Apprentice in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at dtu.ac.in before September 20 after which the link will be disabled.

A total of 88 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, selection process and other details below. 

ALSO READ | UPSC ESE 2024 Application form released at upsc.gov.in; Dates, eligibility criteria and more

DTU Apprentice recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Biotechnology: 3 posts
  • Environment Engineering: 4 posts
  • Electrical Engineering: 11 posts
  • Electronics Communication Engineering: 20 posts
  • Civil Engineering: 14 posts
  • Computer Science and Engineering: 17 posts
  • Information Technology: 8 posts
  • Computer Centre: 3 posts
  • Applied Mathematics: 8 posts

DTU Apprentice recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification for educational qualification and age limit criteria. 

ALSO READ | MPPSC PCS Recruitment notification OUT for 227 posts, application begins on September 22

DTU Apprentice Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

The candidates are required to submit their applications along with the relevant documents in support of educational qualification, date of birth, caste certificate in a PDF file to ga@dtu.ac.in on or before September 20. The candidates are required to carry all relevant documents in original along with the application form at the time of interview for verification. 

 

