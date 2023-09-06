MPPSC PCS Recruitment notification OUT for 227 posts, application begins on September 22

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPPSC PCS Recruitment notification released

MPPSC PCS 2023 Notification: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued notification for the State Service Examination 2023. Candidates can check the detailed notification from the official website-- mppsc.mp.gov.in and can fill out the application form online. The application process will be conducted between September 22 and October 21, 2023 (12 Noon).

MPPSC has rolled out 227 vacancies for administrative services in the department. Aspirants residing in the state of Madhya Pradesh as well as outside the state are eligible to apply for the exam. The selection process will comprise of prelims exam, mains exam and interview. Whereas the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the main examination.

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

MPPSC PCS 2023 notification: September 5, 2023

Start date of online application: September 22, 2023 (12 Noon)

Last date of filling application form: October 21, 2023 (12 Noon)

Correction window link: September 25 to October 23, 2023

MPPSC PCS 2023 admit card date: December 8, 2023

MPPSC PCS 2023 prelims date: December 17, 2023

ALSO READ | UPSC ESE 2024 Application form released at upsc.gov.in; Dates, eligibility criteria and more

MPPSC PCS Vacancy 2023 Details

State Administrative Service Deputy District President- 27 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police- 22 posts

Additional Assistant Development Commissioner- 17 posts

Development Block Officer - 16 posts

Deputy Tehsildar - 3 posts

Excise Sub Inspector- 3 posts

Chief Municipal Officer - 17 posts

Cooperative Inspector - 122 posts

MPPSC PCS 2023 Notification: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit: The candidate's age will be calculated on the basis of class 10th marksheet.

Application Fee: Candidates from General/ EWS categories of Madhya Pradesh state and outside state will have to pay Rs 500 as a registration fee, whereas SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD candidates of Madhya Pradesh state will have to pay Rs 250 as an examination fee.

ALSO READ | SBI PO Notification 2023 OUT at sbi.co.in; 2,000 vacancies on offer | Details here

MPPSC PCS 2023 Exam: Steps to Fill Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the MPPSC PCS 2023 application form link

Step 3: Complete basic registration and generate login credentials

Step 4: Fill in the application form carefully and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Verify the details and proceed to pay the application fee

Step 6: Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.