SBI PO Notification 2023 OUT at sbi.co.in; 2,000 vacancies on offer | Details here

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India has issued notification for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers (PO) today, September 6. Candidates willing to appear for the SBI PO recruitment examination can check the detailed notification on the official website-- sbi.co.in.

As per the SBI PO notification, the application process will commence on September 7 and will conclude on September 27, 2023. SBI has rolled out a total of 2,000 vacancies of Probationary Officers through advt no. CRPD/PO/2023-24/19. The preliminary examination will be held in November 2023.

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Start date of online application: September 7, 2023

Last date to fill in the application form: September 27, 2023

Last date to pay the application fee: September 27, 2023

SBI PO prelims admit card download: 2nd Week of October 2023 onwards

SBI PO prelims exam 2023: November 2023

SBI PO Phase 1 result date: November / December 2023

SBI PO Vacancy 2023 Details

Name of post: Probationary Officers (PO)

Number of posts: 2,000

Pay scale: Rs 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

SBI PO Vacancy 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit: Candidate's age should be between 21 years and 30 years as on April 1, 2023.

Application Fee: Candidates from General/ EWS/ OBC categories will have to pay Rs 750 as registration fee, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates are exempted from any fee payment.

How to Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2023

Candidates can apply for the SBI PO recruitment online through the 'Careers' portal on the official website-- sbi.co.in between September 7 and September 27, 2023. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card, credit card or internet banking.

SBI PO Notification 2023: Selection Process

The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-phase process;

Phase 1 - Preliminary Examination

Phase 2 - Main Examination

Phase 3 - Comprise of (i) Psychometric Test (ii) Group Exercise and (iii) Interview

SBI PO Notification 2023