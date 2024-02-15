SBI SO Recruitment 2024 Notification: Apply online for 131 Assistant Manager, Manager, and other Posts

SBI SO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released notification for recruitment to the various specialist officer posts against advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2023-24/33, CRPD/SCO/2023-24/32 and CRPD/SCO/2023-24/31. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for the above posts through the online mode at sbi.co.in before March 4.
This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 131 vacancies for the post of Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, and other posts. Candidates can check qualifications, age limit, and other details below.
Vacancy Details
- Manager Credit Analyst - 50 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) - 23 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Security Analyst) - 51 Posts
- Manager (Security Analyst) - 3 Posts
- Assistant General Manager (Application Security) - 3 Posts
- Circle Defence Banking Advisor - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
- Manager Credit Analyst - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with MBA Finance / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS / CA / CFA / ICWA.
- Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) - BE / B.Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics and Instrumentation / M.Sc Computer Science / IT / MCA.
- Deputy Manager (Security Analyst) - BE / B.Tech in n Computer Science /Computer Applications/ Information Technology / Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentation OR M.Sc CS / IT / MCA.
- Manager (Security Analyst) - BE / B.Tech in n Computer Science /Computer Applications/ Information Technology / Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentation OR M.Sc CS / IT / MCA.
- Assistant General Manager (Application Security) - BE / B.Tech in n Computer Science /Computer Applications/ Information Technology / Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentation OR M.Sc CS / IT / MCA.
- Circle Defence Banking Advisor - Retired in the rank of Major General or Brigadier from Indian Army.
Age Limit
- Manager Credit Analyst - 25 to 32 years
- Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) - Maximum 30 years
- Deputy Manager (Security Analyst) - Maximum 35 years
- Manager (Security Analyst) - Maximum 38 years
- Assistant General Manager (Application Security) - Maximum 42 years
- Circle Defence Banking Advisor - Maximum 60 years
How to apply?
Candidates can submit their applications online at sbi.co.in on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Application Fee
- General / OBC / EWS: 750/-
- SC / ST / PH: No Fee
