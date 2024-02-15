SBI SO Recruitment 2024 Notification: Apply online for 131 Assistant Manager, Manager, and other Posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBI SO Recruitment 2024 online applications underway

SBI SO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released notification for recruitment to the various specialist officer posts against advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2023-24/33, CRPD/SCO/2023-24/32 and CRPD/SCO/2023-24/31. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for the above posts through the online mode at sbi.co.in before March 4.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 131 vacancies for the post of Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, and other posts. Candidates can check qualifications, age limit, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Manager Credit Analyst - 50 Posts

Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) - 23 Posts

Deputy Manager (Security Analyst) - 51 Posts

Manager (Security Analyst) - 3 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Application Security) - 3 Posts

Circle Defence Banking Advisor - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Manager Credit Analyst - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with MBA Finance / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS / CA / CFA / ICWA.

Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) - BE / B.Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics and Instrumentation / M.Sc Computer Science / IT / MCA.

Deputy Manager (Security Analyst) - BE / B.Tech in n Computer Science /Computer Applications/ Information Technology / Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentation OR M.Sc CS / IT / MCA.

Manager (Security Analyst) - BE / B.Tech in n Computer Science /Computer Applications/ Information Technology / Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentation OR M.Sc CS / IT / MCA.

Assistant General Manager (Application Security) - BE / B.Tech in n Computer Science /Computer Applications/ Information Technology / Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentation OR M.Sc CS / IT / MCA.

Circle Defence Banking Advisor - Retired in the rank of Major General or Brigadier from Indian Army.

Age Limit

Manager Credit Analyst - 25 to 32 years

Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) - Maximum 30 years

Deputy Manager (Security Analyst) - Maximum 35 years

Manager (Security Analyst) - Maximum 38 years

Assistant General Manager (Application Security) - Maximum 42 years

Circle Defence Banking Advisor - Maximum 60 years

How to apply?

Candidates can submit their applications online at sbi.co.in on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS: 750/-

SC / ST / PH: No Fee

