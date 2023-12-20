RSMSSB result 2023 announced for Junior Accountant, TRA Posts, Check Roll Number-wise select list PDF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RSMSSB result 2023 out for various posts

RSMSSB result 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has announced the results for various posts including Junior Accountant, and Tehsil Revenue Accountant today, December 20. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their roll number-wise results from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The cut-off was released on December 6.

As per the results, 15x candidates have qualified for the mains exam. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 5,388 vacancies out of which 5,190 vacancies will be filled for the post of Junior Accountant and 198 vacancies for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant.

How to download RSMSSB Result 2023?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Jr. Accountant & TRA 2023: Roll no. List of Qualifying candidates for mains exam' in the result section

A PDF will appear on the screen containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates

Download and save Jr. Accountant & TRA 2023 result for future reference

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the main exam. As of now, the board has not revealed the commencement of the exam. After the mains exam, the candidates will be shortlisted for the document verification and medical exam. Finally, shortlisted candidates will be appointed on the vacant posts.

The registration process for the above posts was started on June 27 and concluded on July 26th. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.