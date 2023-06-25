RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 out: Apply online for 1913 Posts at rajasthan.rpsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023, Rajasthan Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various departments. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by July, 25 at rajasthan.rpsc.gov.in.

A total of 1913 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, how to apply and other details below.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Master's degree with 55% marks, and NET qualified. Candidates can check subject-wise details of the vacancies below.

Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the notification link 'RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023' Read all instructions and login with SSO Portal - sso.rajasthan.gov.in After login, click on the 'Citizen Apps' Click on the OTR number Enter your details such as name, father's name, date of birth, secondary, and other details Upload documents, pay the application fee, and click on submit After submission of the application, take a printout of the configuration page for future reference

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Application Fee