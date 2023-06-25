TSPSC Group 4 admit card 2023 out on tspsc.gov.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : TSPSC TSPSC Group 4 admit card 2023 download link on tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 admit card 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV). Candidates can download TSPSC Group IV Hall ticket from the official website of TSPSC - tspsc.gov.in.

The Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) is scheduled to be held on July 1, 2023 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM.

A total of 8039 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be based on the written test followed by the verification of certificates. Candidates can download their hall tickets followed by the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | MP Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification Out: Over 7,000 vacancies to be filled, apply online from tomorrow

TSPSC Group 4 admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of TSPSC - tspsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TSPSC Group 4 admit card 2023' Log in with your credentials and click on the submit button TSPSC Group 4 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save TSPSC Group 4 admit card 2023 for future reference

Candidates appearing in the aforesaid exam have been advised to download hall tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute rush, and follow the Guidelines and Instructions as provided on the Hall Ticket. Candidates can directly download TSPSC Group 4 hall ticket by clicking on the above link.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 261 Public Prosecutor, JTO, JSO, AE and other posts at upsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 4 exam 2023 qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for selection of the candidates belonging to: OC, Sportsmen, Ex-servicemen & EWS – not less than 40%; BCs - not less than 35%; SCs, STs, and PH – not less than 30%.