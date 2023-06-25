UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 261 Public Prosecutor, JTO, JSO, AE and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification released on upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2023, UPSC Latest recruitment 2023, upsc various post recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Air Worthiness Officer, Air Safety Officer, Livestock Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Public Prosecutor, Junior Translation Officer, Assistant Engineer Grade-I and other posts. Candidates who meet the requirements for experience and qualification can apply online at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online application is July, 13 and the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is July, 14.

Through this hiring procedure, 261 positions will be filled. Candidates can check the qualification, age limit, salary and other details required for applying to the aforesaid posts below.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Air Worthiness Officer - Bachelor's degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication from a recognized University. Air Safety Officer - Degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Livestock Officer - Bachelor's Degree in the Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics) - Masters's Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Applied Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics is one of the subjects during all three years of a bachelor of Science level from a recognized University. Junior Scientific Officer (Biology) - Masters's Degree in Botany or Zoology or Microbiology or Biotechnology or Biochemistry or Physical Anthropology or Genetics or Forensic Science with Botany or Zoology Junior Scientific Officer (Chemistry) -Masters's Degree in Chemistry Junior Scientific Officer (Physics) - Masters's Degree in Physics or Applied Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Forensic Science with Physics as one of the subjects Public Prosecutor - Degree in Law from a recognized University Junior Translation Officer - Master’s Degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject Assistant Engineer Grade-I -Bachelor of Engineering or Associate Member of Institution of Engineers (AMIE)

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Air Worthiness Officer, Air Safety Officer, Livestock Officer, Public Prosecutor -35 years Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics/Biology/Chemistry/Physics),Junior Translation Officer, Assistant Engineer Grade-I, Assistant Survey Officer - 30 years Senior Lecturer (General Medicine/General Surgery/Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases) - 50 years

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before July 13 at upsc.gov.in followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the UPSC's website at upsc.gov.in Click on 'Apply Online' tab Click on the link that reads, 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts' It will take you to a new page Click on the 'Apply Now' Read instructions and proceed for the user login Click on 'New Registration' Fill out the details required for registration After successful registration, fill out the application fee carefully Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit After the final submission of the application, take a printout of the configuration page for future reference

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD/Women - No Fee

Others - Rs. 25/-

Mode of payment - Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment or by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking

