UPSC CMS 2023 admit card out on upsc.gov.in, Here's exam schedule, easy steps, important guidelines

UPSC CMS 2023 admit card download: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Exam Admit Card on its website. Candidates who applied for the UPSC CMS recruitment 2023 exam can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CMS 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on July 16, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The link to the admit card is hosted at upsc.gov.in. The candidates are advised to download UPSC CMS 2023 hall ticket as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. If a candidate faces any difficulty while downloading UPSC combined medical exam admit card, they may directly contact the UPSC officials to rectify the error. Candidates can follow the step-by-step guidelines to download hall tickets.
ALSO READ | SSC CPO Paper 2 2023 final answer key, marksheet out on ssc.nic.in, check here
UPSC CMS 2023 admit card: How to download?
- Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CMS 2023 admit card'
- It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your essential details
- UPSC CMS 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
- Download UPSC CMS 2023 admit card and save it for future reference
UPSC CMS 2023 admit card download direct link
ALSO READ | UP Police Recruitment 2023: 20% seats reserved for women candidates, announces CM Yogi
UPSC CMS 2023 exam: Important Instructions
- Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card and bring along the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card.
- Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:20 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session.
- Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre in time for frisking.
- Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a photo identity proof and two passport-size photographs one for each Session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking.
- Candidates are advised to follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls