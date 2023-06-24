UPSC CMS 2023 admit card out on upsc.gov.in, Here's exam schedule, easy steps, important guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CMS Admit Card 2023 download link

UPSC CMS 2023 admit card download: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Exam Admit Card on its website. Candidates who applied for the UPSC CMS recruitment 2023 exam can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMS 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on July 16, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The link to the admit card is hosted at upsc.gov.in. The candidates are advised to download UPSC CMS 2023 hall ticket as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. If a candidate faces any difficulty while downloading UPSC combined medical exam admit card, they may directly contact the UPSC officials to rectify the error. Candidates can follow the step-by-step guidelines to download hall tickets.

UPSC CMS 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CMS 2023 admit card' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your essential details UPSC CMS 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download UPSC CMS 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

UPSC CMS 2023 exam: Important Instructions